New business and office ventilation legislation proposed today

A new law that could force the likes of bars and schools to close for having poor ventilation is being launched by People Before Profit today.

The Workplace Ventilation Bill would cap the amount of CO2 allowed indoors and enable workers to request an inspection if they're concerned about compliance.

Failure to comply with an inspector's 'improvement notice' would then see a business forced to shut.

Current laws require workplaces to ensure "sufficient fresh air" but doesn't define what that would entail.

People Before Profit Employment Rights spokesperson, Paul Murphy, says proper ventilation standards are needed: