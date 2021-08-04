LUH ED waiting times “up to 12 hours” – Hospital Manager

Saolta say that Letterkenny University Hospital is once again extremely busy this afternoon, with many patients waiting for extended periods of time to be attended to in the Emergency Department, or to be transferred from an ED bed to an acute ward of the hospital.

Hospital Manager Sean Murphy is urging people to contact their GP or NowDoc if their medical issue is not urgent, instead of attending the LUH Emergency Department - he has also issued an apology to any patient who has experienced a long wait, which he told Highland Radio News, could be anywhere up to 12 hours for non-urgent patients...