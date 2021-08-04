€320,000 for Donegal to attract people to live, work and visit

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced today the €7 Million Fund to over 50 rural towns and villages. With Donegal receiving one of the highest payments of €320,000.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is a key part in Our Rural Future, that will help projects to get upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies. With investments designed to make rural towns and villages colourful, vibrant and attractive places to live in and visit. And allow local authorities to collaborate with businesses and property owners

The amount of money each county will get is based on the number of towns and villages in each county.

Nine counties in Band A will receive €320,000 including Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Limerick City & County, Meath, Galway, Clare, Tipperary, and Wicklow.

Nine counties in Band B will receive €260,000 and eight counties in Band C will receive €220,000.

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Local Authorities who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county with participating towns and villages being confirmed in the coming weeks.

Minister Humphreys said “Our Rural Future', the Government's ambitious five year policy for Rural Ireland, commits to assisting in the regeneration, repopulation and development of our rural towns and villages”.