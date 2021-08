People are being asked not to go to work, go out for dinner or visit friends if they have Covid-19 symptoms, even if vaccinated.

The Chief Medical Officer says symptomatic people are visiting these settings, resulting in outbreaks across the country.

Dr. Tony Holohan's warning those who're vaccinated but have symptoms can still transmit the disease.

Assistant Professor of Virology at UCD, Dr. Gerald Barry, says ignoring the signs of covid risks prolonging the pandemic: