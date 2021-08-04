Council invites submissions on Casual Trading Bye-Laws

Donegal County Council is looking at whether more towns should be included in the list of areas where casual trading can be licensed, with a consultation period now open until September 3rd.

Under Bye-Laws previously adopted by the council, casual trading areas have been designated in Ballyshannon, Bundoran, Buncrana, Killybegs and Letterkenny.

At present, there is no provision for casual trading to be licenced outside of these areas, and and these laws will continue to apply until such time as new bye laws are adopted.

The council says this review is intended to identify other suitable locations for casual trading across the and county, which will then be recognised in an update of the Bye-Laws.

The council says there are benefits to casual trading, including stimulating employment, supporting tourism and adding vibrancy to a town.

The 3rd of September is the closing date for contributions to what the council is calling an early consultation phase.

Submissions can be made via:

Email: casualtrading@donegalcoco.ie

Post: Casual Trading,

Central Planning Unit,

Donegal County Council,

Lifford,

County Donegal