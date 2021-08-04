Business Matters Ep 55 – Enda Nicholls

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to Enda Nicholls, owner of the Arena 7 Entertainment Complex in Letterkenny.

After working in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Enda moved to America in 1997 where he worked as a barman for three years for Falcarragh native, Danny Doohan.

On his return, he opened the Oasis Bar with Peter Coyle in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

In 2004, Enda opened Arena 7 and in 2011, he was named Letterkenny Chamber's Business Person of the Year.

