Archbishop of Dublin permits Communions, Confirmations to go ahead despite guidelines

The Archbishop of Dublin has told priests they have permission to hold Communions and Confirmations - despite public health advice.

Dermot Farrell says parishes should hold shorter and smaller ceremonies, if they decide to proceed with them.

That follows recent announcements from the Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian, and four other bishops across the country, that they intend to go ahead with Communion and Confirmation services, despite them currently not being allowed under public health guidelines.

Junior Children's Minister, Anne Rabbitte, says that public health should still be the number one concern, instead of pushing ahead with sacraments: