Anderson calls on Invest NI to focus on North-West, cross-border collaboration

A Foyle MLA is calling on Invest NI to collaborate with partners in the North-West region on both sides of the border.

Sinn Fein's Martina Anderson says that the body has a "Belfast first" policy, and has ignored the economic needs of the North-West region.

She says that following Brexit, Invest NI needs to work together with agencies South of the border to collaborate on investment and infrastructure, similar to talks that have been held in recent times between Donegal County Council, and the council of Derry City and Strabane...