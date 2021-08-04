1,314 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,040 in NI

1,314 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic this evening, with 187 Covid patients in hospital today, of which 30 were in ICU. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 12 patients, two of them in ICU.

1,040 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed North of the border this afternoon, with one additional covid related death.

226 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 38 of them in ICU.

The Covid incidence rate in Donegal is coming down, with 1,331 cases in the fourteen days to midnight on Monday, an incidence rate of 836.1 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a national rate of 373.6.

At the end of last week, the Donegal incidence rate figure was over 956.