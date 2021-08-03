Police investigating Derry arson incident this morning

Police in Derry are investigating an arson incident on the Strand Road in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI say that just before 4am, they received reports that several bins located at a communal block of flats were on fire. Police say a member of the public at the scene was able to remove the bins from the building, allowing residents to make their way to safety.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Police, where officers remain this morning conducting their investigations.

Anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact Police in Derry.

Detective Inspector Finlay of the PSNI said: "The NIFRS has ruled this fire as a deliberate ignition and, so, we are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life. I want thank the resident who raised the alarm, and also the member of public for their quick and brave actions which prevented the fire spreading. Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area shortly before 4am and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 121 of 03/08/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.