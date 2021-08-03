LUH remains “extremely busy” this week – Saolta

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy this week; with higher than average numbers of people attending.

Statement in full -

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy this week with higher than average numbers of people attending.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

We are asking people to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any COVID-19 screening processes.