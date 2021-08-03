Gardaí seeking information on a number of vehicle-related incidents

Donegal Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents over the last week involving both a theft from a vehicle in Letterkenny, and a dangerous driving incident in the Creeslough area.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information relating to a theft from a car in the Beechwood Park area of Letterkenny that occured last week.

The say that a spoiler was removed from a black Volkswagen Passat in Beechwood Park between 8:30pm on Thursday the 29th of July and midday on July 30th - they are appealing for anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí in Milford meanwhile are investigating several dangerous driving incidents that happened on the Termon to Creeslough road, and within the village of Creeslough itself last Sunday evening, August 1st at approximately 7:30pm.

Milford Gardaí say that the vehicle involved in the incidents is a silver Toyota Corolla, with two males on-board the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam footage of any of the dangerous driving incidents in the Creeslough area is being asked to contact Milford Gardai.