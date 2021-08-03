Gardaí investigating three criminal damage incidents in Newtoncunningham

Gardaí are investigating three criminal damage incidents that occurred at the same location in Newton Cunningham.

The incidents happened in a carpark at an area known as 'The backshore' at Drumboy, Newtown Cunningham.

All three incidents involved cars having their windows smashed although nothing was stolen.

On Thursday last between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, a man parked his car, took his dog for a walk and when he returned he discovered that the front passenger window was smashed. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Two similar types of incidents also occurred at that location on Wednesday the 21st of July shortly after 9.30pm.

A window was smashed on two cars on that date in the carpark but again nothing was taken from either car. Gardaí are interested in any sightings of a grey/gold Nissan Almera that was observed in the area on that date with one man on board.

If anybody observed this car or if anybody was in that area on either date and who had a dash cam, Gardaí would be interested in hearing from them.

Letterkenny Gardaí may be reached on 074-9167100.

Garda Grainne Doherty who was speaking on today's Nine til' Noon show with Greg Hughes has the details....