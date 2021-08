Milford Gardaí are investigating after a stack of 75 bales in total were set alight at Bunnaton, Glenvar.

The criminal damage incident that occurred on Tuesday the 20th of July approximately between 10.45pm and 11.40pm.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact Gardaí in Milford and are also appealing to anybody who was in the area around the time with a dash cam to make the footage it available.

Contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.