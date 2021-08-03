Focus on positives of vaccine programme not the edge cases – Dr Denis McCauley

A Donegal GP says that, while some people who are vaccinated have caught and been hospitalised with Covid-19 - the vast majority of those who have recently caught the virus or been hospitalised for it are still unvaccinated.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Denis McCauley, the Chairman of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, says that the positive effects of the vaccination programme are being felt in the Republic of Ireland, especially compared to other countries with lower vaccination rates.

He says we should not focus on the edge cases when it comes to those who are vaccinated: