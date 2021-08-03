Fanad Lighthouse being adopted as the theme for The Donegal Half Marathon

The Donegal Half Marathon and Fáilte Ireland have teamed up to promote the Wild Atlantic Way this year, with Fanad Lighthouse the iconic location being adopted as the theme of this month's event.

The hundreds of participants taking part in the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 29th, will receive a medal with a raised image of the famous Fanad Lighthouse as its centre piece.

Joan Crawford, Manager of the Wild Atlantic Way, says the Donegal Half Marathon is an ideal event to help promote the county.

"When the Donegal Half Marathon was initiated back in 2014, the primary focus was on Letterkenny. This year, the organising committee saw it as an opportunity to expand it out into the wider Donegal area. So, we've gone with the Wild Atlantic Way theme," she commented.

"We've 39 discovery points along the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal and the primary focus this year is going to be Fanad Lighthouse. Fanad Lighthouse is one of our iconic signature points along the Wild Atlantic Way. So, it gives us a great opportunity to showcase it both to the people taking part virtually, and to those that are at home.

"The Donegal Half Marathon will assist us in promoting Donegal as a county, to people both at home and abroad. The event had huge numbers taking part virtually last year. There's an actual race this year, so we're hoping to see large number participating," the Wild Atlantic Way Manager said.

This year's Donegal Half Marathon starts at 9.20 am and will be sponsored by the Kernan's Retail Group, with support from Donegal County Council, Optum, Donegal Sports Partnership and Donegal Volunteer Centre.

To register for this year's race, follow the link below:https://www.njuko.net/dhm2021/select_competition