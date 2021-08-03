Buncrana application could be a game changer – Murray

Donegal County Council has completed and submitted a Category 1 funding application for Buncrana under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says the application is a real statement of intent from the council to prioritise investment in Donegal's largest seaside town.

The initial application is for just over €1.35 million for planning and design, with a more substantial application later to implement the proposals.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Murray told Greg Hughes the application, if successful, will allow the area reach its full potential...........