Dublin are through to the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

The holders edged out Donegal by 2-12 to 2-7 at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada in their quarter-final.

Carla Rowe scored both goals for the winners while Geraldine McLaughlin scored 1-7 of Donegal's total.

Katy Herron scored Donegal's other goal.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal Manager Maxi Curran after the game....