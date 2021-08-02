MacLochlainn calls for 100 percent mica redress re-assurances

The Mica Working Group is in trouble, according to a Donegal TD.

It was set up to review the defective block compensation scheme and suggest changes.

Campaigners want a 100 percent redress scheme for affected homeowners, as was given previously to those affected by pyrite in Dublin and North Leinster.

However since the group was formed, several leading campaigners have left as negotiations have continued.

Donegal Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn says Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien needs to urgently intervene to reassure homeowners that a 100 percent redress scheme is still on the table: