Expert: We may only need one vaccine booster shot

An immunology expert says people here will likely receive at least one booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Health and Government officials are already planning for the rollout of a booster campaign, which could get underway within the next two or three months.

It will begin with nursing home residents, healthcare workers and those aged over 80.

Professor of Immunovirology at UCC, Liam Fanning, says that while the population may be offered a booster shot this Winter, we may not need a booster next year: