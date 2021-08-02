1,352 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in ROI

The Department of Health today confirmed 1,352 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday.

There are currently 177 people in hospitals with the virus in the Republic, with 27 of those in Intensive Care Units.

The latest HSE figures also show that Donegal is maintaining by far the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland - up to midnight last Wednesday, Donegal's 14-day incidence rate stands at 953.6 per 100,000 people - 300 more than the next worst county, Lough, which has an incidence rate of 633.1 per 100,000.

Donegal's incidence rate is still almost three times the national average incidence rate, which stands at 363.5 per 100,000 of the population, as of the latest available HSE figures.