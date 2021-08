Tyrone are Ulster Senior Football champions for the first time since 2017.

Mattie Donnelly scored three-points to help them overcome Monaghan by 16-points to 15 at Croke Park.

They'll now play Munster kingpins Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher told Aisling O'Reilly he's thankful they held on and there's lots of work to do for the next day...