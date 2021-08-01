Offaly beat Derry to take Christy Ring title

Derry's hurlers produced a brave performance but were well beaten in the end as Offaly were convincing winners of Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park.

A goal from Gerald Bradley on 21 minutes was the highlight of the first half for Derry who trailed by nine points at the break, 0-19 to 1-7

Offaly produced a wonderful display of scoring in the second half and with Eoghan Cahill leading the way with 0-13. They won with some comfort on a final score of 0-41 to 2-14.

Odhran McKeever scored Derry's second goal.