Mica redress campaigners have taken their concerns about sub-standard construction products to the European Commission.

Campaigners say the Irish Government has failed to ensure the safety of construction products sold and used in Ireland, under the EU's Construction Products Regulation.

In June, thousands of homeowners affected by defective mica blocks, marched in Dublin calling on the Government to provide a 100 redress scheme.

Eileen Doherty is a member of the Mica Action Group............