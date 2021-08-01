Flanagan sets new best time at Olympics

Finn Valley's Eilish Flanagan run a personal best Steeplechase time on her Olympic debut early on Sunday in Tokyo.

Flanagan produced the performance of a lifetime to shave six seconds off her PB, with a time of 9.34.86 to finish 12th in her heat.

Doing well to stay on her feet after a number of athletes fell in front of her, the County Tyrone girl battled to stay in contention throughout.

Speaking after her new lifetime best, Flanagan said: “It really excites me for that to be my first performance on the world stage. It makes me believe a bit more that I belong there, so I’m looking forward to the next opportunity on a stage like that.”