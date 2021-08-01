€25 million to be spent on Donegal Health Projects in 2021

County Donegal has been allocated almost €25m in the 2021 Health Capital Plan.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the money is spread throughout the whole county, and comes at a time when boosting services is vital in light of the impact of the pandemic.

The single biggest allocation is just over €9.5 for a new Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon to replace the Sheil and Rock Hospitals.

In Inishowen, nearly €4.5 million has been set aside for improvements to Carndonagh Community Hospital and Buncrana Nursing Unit, with the Carndonagh works to be completed first.

In West Donegal, almost €3.4 million has been allocated to works at Dungloe Community Hospital and Falcarragh Nursing Unit, with the Dungloe project to be finished first.

There's €2.5 for the long awaited new primary care centre in Newtowncunningham, and €1.2 for preparator works on the planned new Community Hospital in Letterkenny.

There is also funding for work at Letterkenny University Hospital, St Joseph's in Stranorlar, Ramelton Community Nursing Unit and the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town.