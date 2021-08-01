10 Donegal projects to benefit from FLAG funding

Grants totalling over €900,000 have been approved for 62 coastal community groups and micro enterprises across the country's seven Fisheries Local Action Groups, with a third of the money going to FLAG 1, which emcompasses the county of Donegal.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the 10 projects being funded in the county will further drive start-ups and the development of seafood and marine businesses.

KT Nets in Killybegs got the biggest investment from the grant scheme at just over €41,000, Iontaobhas Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair received €35,000, Glenties Community Playgroup Limited received just over €31,000, the Ardara Artists Resource Centre got €39,000, as did St Catherine's Vocational School in Killybegs.

Donegal County Council was allocated just over €31,000 for the provision of scenic viewing points in Melmore in Downings, Cara Na nOilean Teo received over €30,000 for the modernisation of one of the Arranmore ferries, Mullinasole Bay Water Sports Club got €32,000, Teach Bhillie in Gortahork received almost €23,000, and the 18th Donegal Moville Port Sea Scouts received €2,000 in FLAG funding.