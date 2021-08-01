1.098 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed in ROI

1,098 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening with 163 people in hospital, 26 of them in ICU. Last night at Letterkenny University Hospital,

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of the Irish adult population is now fully vaccinated.

10,000 people have been vaccinated so far this weekend in 20 vaccination centres across the country.

Anybody over 16 still waiting on a vaccine can attend a vaccine centre, without an appointment, to receive their first jab until Monday.

Tomorrow, the Letterkenny centre will not be open, but there is a service available in Carndonagh from 9 to 12.