Tyrone have won the Ulster SFC Final for the first time since 2017 after they overcame Monaghan by a single point in the provincial decider that was played in Croke Park.

At half-time Tyrone led by 0-11 to 0-6, but Monaghan came back strongly after the interval and it could have gone either way.

However, Tyrone held on for victory.

On Saturday Sport, Francis Mooney described the final moments before the full time whistle.

Alison Reilly's full time report is below: