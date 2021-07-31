Success for St. Johnston in the Sperrin Springs Final

St Johnston held their nerve to win a tense Sperrin Springs Final by just seven runs in front of a large crowd at Burndennett.

Chasing 120 for victory, Killyclooney looked on course to lift the trophy as Giles Moan hit a run-a-ball 28 (2 fours, 2 sixes) sharing an opening stand of 48 with William Finlay (17).

However, leg-spinner David Anthony (2-16) accounted for both in the space of three balls to alter the dynamic of the contest. There was a further bonus for St Johnston when the umpires gave five penalty runs as the incoming batsman didn’t cross over on the field after the fall of the second wicket.

In the end, just seven runs separated the sides.

SPERRIN SPRINGS T20 CUP FINAL

At Burndennett, St Johnston beat Killyclooney by 7 runs

St Johnston 119 all out (19.2 overs; David Lapsley 31, Matthew Orr 27no, Michael Rankin 22; Jordan Connor 3-32, Jordan Nelson 2-13, Jason Wallace 2-27)

Killyclooney 112/8 (20 overs; Giles Moan 28, Alan Colhoun 22; David Anthony 2-16, Michael Rankin 2-19, Ian Macbeth 2-25)