Former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle says it was disappointing that Mark English was unable to qualify from his heat in the men's 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics,

English finished in fourth place in heat 5, in 1:46.75, but this was not good enough to get him through as one of the fastest losers outside the top three.

However, while it was a disappointment, speaking on Saturday Sport, McGonagle noted that English is already looking forward to the World Championships next year.