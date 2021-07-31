Mark English misses out on 800m semi final

Mark English was unlucky not to qualify from the Men’s 800m heats this morning, finishing in 4th place in Heat 5, with a time of 1:46.75.

With just the top three of each heat automatically qualifying, English’s heat started out slower than those gone before, effectively ruling out a chance of progressing as a time qualifier.

Speaking afterwards a disappointed English was able to positively reflect on his 2021 season as a whole saying: “Coming into the year, my two goals were to qualify for the Olympics, and get a new Irish record, and I did that.”

Looking to the future, English has his eyes set on next year’s World Championships, having already secured his place, adding: “I’ll get back training for them in a couple of weeks, there’s nothing else I can target at the minute.”