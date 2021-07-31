LYIT walk-in vaccination centre opens today

A walk-in vaccination centre will open at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology today, along with over 20 others across the country that will be offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is aged 16 and over across the Bank Holiday Weekend.

You won't need an appointment to attend the centre, and after receiving your first dose there, you'll be sent a text telling when and where your second-dose appointment will be.

The LYIT centre will be open for walk-ins on today, Saturday, between 8:30am and 5pm, and Sunday, from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, another walk-in vaccination clinic in Donegal will be open at the satellite centre at Carndonagh Community School on Monday from 9am to 12pm.

Damien McCallion, the HSE's national lead for the vaccination programme, is encouraging people to show up: