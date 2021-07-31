HSE warn of scam vaccine appointment texts

The HSE have issued a warning to the public regarding scam texts from criminals, that claim to be offering a HSE vaccination appointment.

The scam sends a link via text to the victim, and after they fill out their details in a portal, they are then asked to enter their bank details such as their credit or debit card numbers in order to "pay" for the appointment.

The HSE say they do not charge for Covid-19 vaccinations or any other Covid-19 related service such as testing, and that you will be never asked to provide bank details or to pay for your Covid-19 vaccine by HSE staff.

The HSE say that if you are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, please call HSELive on 1800 700 700 and contact your local Gardaí.