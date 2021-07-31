Gardaí conducting high-visibility patrols & checkpoints this Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí in Donegal say they will be maintaining a high-profile presence on the roads this Bank Holiday weekend, as they encourage motorists to drive safely.

They wish to remind motorists to drive safely this weekend, and to follow the basics - to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to avoid speeding and for motorists to always wear their seatbelts.

They have also issued warnings for the public to ensure that the public parks responsibly around beaches, beauty spots and other busy areas this weekend, so as to not impede the progress of other motorists and pedestrians.