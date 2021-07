A member of NPHET says Covid cases are not plateauing - but are growing more slowly than a week ago.

The group's modelling expert, Philip Nolan, is also urging unvaccinated people to be very cautious over the bank holiday weekend.

It's after the highest number of cases in over six months was reported yesterday, with 1,501 new infections.

Former head of the HSE, Tony O'Brien, believes the spike is due to the recent easing of restrictions: