Musicians need a return plan – MEAI

The group which represents musicians and entertainers says they're in 'dire straits' due to the failure to bring back live music.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland's calling on the Government to reopen the sector.

It says its 5,000 members can't pay their bills, are selling their instruments and are having mental health issues.

MEAI spokesperson Matt McGranaghan says not allowing music and entertainment when indoor hospitality reopened on July 26th was a missed chance.............