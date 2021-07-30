McGinty back in the ring on night of big action in Coventry

The Ricky Hatton trained, Donegal super-welterweight Brett McGinty will be in action as promoter Mick Hennessy will showcase some rising boxing stars at the Coventry Skydome Arena on Friday 10th September.

As well as the St. Johnston boxer, the card will also feature Sam Eggington, who won the WBC Silver Middleweight title in a thrilling battle with Carlos Molina in May, and Co. Monaghan boxer Steve McKenna.

The event be live and free in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5 television..

The full card will be announced in the coming weeks.