MacLochlainn criticises Government “ramming through” of legislation

The Dáil's Business Committee met earlier today to discuss criticism of the Oireachtas from President Michael D Higgins.

The President says too much legislation is being left until the end of the Dáil term - leaving him too little time to consider it and fully analyse the contents of each bill.

He has seven days once a bill has been passed to sign it into law - yet received nine bills on one day alone in July.

Donegal TD Pádraig MacLochlainn is also the Sinn Féin party whip - he says that he shares the same concerns as the President regarding the rushing of legislation through the Dáil before the Summer recess, particularly criticising the government for "ramming through" emergency bills...