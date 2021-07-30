LIS needs to be replaced – Mac Giolla Easbuig

A Donegal Councillor is calling for the current Local Improvement Scheme to be scrapped, and replaced with an alternative that would better suit the needs of local Ireland.

Yesterday, an extra €491,000 was confirmed for Donegal, bringing the county's 2021 total amount to just over €1,188,000.

However, Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says at current LIS allocation rates, it would take Donegal County Council 30 years to process and follow-through on all the requests they currently have for improvements to non-national roads, even without any new applications.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says the current scheme does not come anywhere near what is required...