Kelly’s double helps Bohs as European dream continues

Donegal's Georgie Kelly scored twice as Bohemians beat Dundelange of Luxembourg 3-0 at the Aviva stadium to win 4-0 on aggregate and progress through to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Dundalk also made it through with ex-Derry City player Will Patching's 92nd minute winner helping them to a 2-1 win away to Levadia Tallin of Estonia (4-3 on aggregate).

Irish League side Larne have also reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a 1-1 draw away to ARG Aarhus of Denmark. Former Derry City player Ronan Hale got their goal. Larne advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Linfield are also through after drawing 0-0 away to Bosnian side Borac Banja Luka, leaving a 4-0 aggregate.