Covid rates above average in all seven Donegal LEAs

One in every 36 people in North Inishowen tested positive for Covid-19 in the space of two weeks.

The 14-day incidence rate in the North INishowen local electoral area was over eight times the national average of 344 cases per 100,000 of the population.

All seven of Donegal's LEAs are over 400, with four of them among the ten highest in the country.

North Inishowen continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, at 2,800 cases per 100,000 people, and 475 cases in the two weeks to last Monday.

South Inishowen has the second-highest rate in the country, with an incidence rate of 1,475.5 and 330 cases.

The Donegal Local Electoral Area is 5th in the country at 955 and 253 cases, while Lifford-Stranorlar is 8th-highest electoral area in the country with a rate of 679.8 and 178 cases..

Glenties had 108 cases and a rate of 451.5, Milford had 59 cases and a rate of 428.4, while Letterkenny had a rate 426.3, with 127 cases over the two weeks.