It's been revealed that 565 .ie website domains were registered in County Donegal in the first six months of this year - that represents a 12% increase on the previous six months.

The iDomain Registry report reveals that Donegal was in the top-10 list of counties in the Republic for domain registrations from January to June.

iDomain Registry CEO David Curtin says the increase in domain registrations here shows that Donegal businesses are adapting more and more to the online market...