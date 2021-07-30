1,501 new ROI Covid cases, 1,101 in North today

1,501 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

As of 8 o'clock this morning, 169 people are in hospitals with the virus in the Republic, with 23 of those in intensive care units.

Meanwhile 1,101 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

There have also been three additional covid-related deaths reported there.

232 patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals in the North, with 32 of those in ICU.

The latest HSE figures show that up to midnight on Wednesday, Donegal maintained the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate now stands at 953.6 cases per 100,000 of the population - that's still almost three times the national average, which currently is 363.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In the two weeks up to midnight on Wednesday, there were a total of 1,518 cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal - only Dublin currently has more active cases.