The Semi-Final arrangements for the Ulster Minor Football Championship have been confirmed.

Healy Park in Omagh will host both Semi-Finals on the weekend of the 6th of August.

Donegal and Armagh will throw in at 7.30pm on Friday the 6th of August while the semi-final between Fermanagh and Tyrone, following their wins over Cavan and Down, will take place on Saturday the 7th August at 6pm.