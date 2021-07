Tyrone will compete in their first Ulster SFC Final since 2017 this Saturday evening when they face Monaghan in Croke Park.

The Red Hands overcame Donegal in their semi-final by 6 points and they'll look to reclaim the Anglo-Celt Cup which hasn't resided in the county since their final win 4 years ago.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher told Tom Comack that they'll have to be very alert to Monaghan's goal threat...