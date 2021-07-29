Two Donegal men who died in crashes last weekend to be laid to rest today

The funerals take place today of two men killed in separate crashes last weekend.

48 year old Alan John Devenney of Dooish, Newtowncunnigham died when his motorcycle collided with a jeep and tractor in Letterkenny on Sunday evening last.

His requiem mass will be held this afternoon in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mooney, who is in his late 60's and a native of Brackey, Ardara passed away after the vehicle he was driving hit a wall in Navan on Sunday evening.

His funeral will take place in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara this afternoon.