The Score 29/07/2021

On tonight's show, Diarmaid Doherty takes a look ahead to another busy Bank Holiday weekend of sports action.

We speak to Karen Guthrie ahead of Donegal's meeting with Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies quarter-final.

We also preview the Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Monaghan and Tyrone and Derry's Christy Ring Hurling decider against Offaly.

Donegal League secretary Nigel Ferry joins us to look ahead to the upcoming new Donegal League season.

And in Basketball, we hear from Lynda McGuinness, Chairperson of Letterkenny Blaze. The club has four players selected for international duty with Ireland.

