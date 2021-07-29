NPHET renews appeal to public to take Covid-19 vaccine

The National Public Health Emergency Team has renewed its appeal for people to take a Covid-19 vaccine when it's offered.

Yesterday the Department of Health reported 1,408 new cases of the virus - the highest daily total in six months.

152 people are being treated for the disease in hospital.

The number of infectious cases at Letterkenny University Hospital remains stable at 16 with 5 people in ICU.

The more transmissible Delta variant now accounts for 90 percent of confirmed cases.

However, Christine Loscher Professor of Immunology at Dublin City University, says the strong uptake of vaccines has kept case figures relatively stable: