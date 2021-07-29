New PPE manufacturing facility opens in Derry today

A new PPE manufacturing facility has been opened today in Derry by the North's Health Minister Robin Swann.

The new facility in Campsie, owned and operated by NorthWest Medical, will create 25 new jobs, and will provide Northern Ireland's health service with Type IIR face masks, after securing a £6.5 million contract.

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann said:

“NorthWest Medical is one of five local businesses that now have contracts in place with BSO to supply clinical standard masks for health and social care staff. Securing local stock lines not only enables good continuity of supply of PPE for our front line workers, but is also beneficial to the wider Northern Ireland economy with BSO PPE contracts representing a total £95 million local investment."

Director of NorthWest Medical, Gavin Killeen said:

“We were delighted to have the Health Minister officially open our new state-of-the art manufacturing and cleanroom facility here at Campsie. We were privileged to answer the call from local health trusts to manufacture the much needed Type IIR surgical face masks and be able to play our part in supporting frontline health workers.

“Since establishing this facility, NorthWest Medical has been able to create 25 jobs and we now want to see the business grow and develop further. We are exploring how we can move into other areas so that we can continue to create employment locally and at the same time support our health service by providing a resilient supply line."